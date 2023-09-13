City of Topeka approves 2024 budget

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s City Council approved the city’s 2024 operating budget.

The budget stands at $369,486,162, with $115,006,998 in the general fund. It was passed with an amendment from councilmember Spencer Duncan to lower the mill levy by an additional 1 mill, from the 37.963 already proposed, making the mill levy a total 2 mills less than 2023.

The Council also approved a property tax rebate program for eligible seniors, projected to provide $300,000 in property tax relief. You can view the full budget here.

