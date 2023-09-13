Chief Justice Luckert to feature Constitution Day event at Kansas Judicial Center

Kansas Judicial Branch officials said Chief Justice Marla Luckert has extended an invitation to...
Kansas Judicial Branch officials said Chief Justice Marla Luckert has extended an invitation to her colleagues in the judicial branch, legal community and the public to join a celebration of Constitution Day at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18 in the Supreme Court’s courtroom on the third floor of the Kansas Judicial Center.((Source: Pixabay))
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 13, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chief Justice Marla Luckert will feature a Constitution Day event at the Kansas Judicial Center.

Kansas Judicial Branch officials said Chief Justice Luckert has extended an invitation to her colleagues in the judicial branch, legal community and the public to join a celebration of Constitution Day at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18 in the Supreme Court’s courtroom on the third floor of the Kansas Judicial Center.

Kansas Judicial Branch officials indicated the event will feature a reading of the U.S. Constitution. All attendees are welcome to participate in the reading. A come-and-go reception will take place in the atrium of the Kansas Judicial Center during the reading.

“As chief justice of the Kansas Supreme Court, it is my honor to interpret the Constitution when a case is before our court,” Luckert said. “I believe it is a responsibility of all Americans to know and understand our Constitution. Knowledge is power. When we increase our knowledge of the Constitution, we increase our ability to stand up for our rights and dreams.”

A livestream of the reading will be available on the Kansas Supreme Court YouTube channel for anyone unable to attend in person.

Constitution Day, which celebrates the anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution, is Sunday, Sept. 17. On Sept. 17, 1787, delegates to the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia signed the U.S. Constitution, a written charter for a new — and enduring — federal government.

