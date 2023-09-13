AAA Topeka sets event to assist with TSA PreCheck applications

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re tired of taking off your shoes and waiting in the long line at airport security, TSA PreCheck might be for you.

AAA Topeka is hosting a two-week event to help people enroll. Scott Martin with AAA visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details.

The TSA PreCheck Enrollment Event will take place from Sept. 18 to 29 at the AAA Topeka Office, 1223 SW Wanamaker Rd.

People can make an appointment on those dates at times between 9 a.m. and Noon Monday through Friday, or 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. TSA staff will be on hand to assist them with the application process.

Those applying must bring a government-issued photo ID with proof of U.S. Citizenship, such as a passport or birth certificate. Please be aware the name on the documents must match exactly. Applicants also must complete a 10-minute finger printing process, and will pay a $78 fee, which is good for five years.

Make your appointment at https://cluballiance.aaa.com/events/23-80-tsa-topeka.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.