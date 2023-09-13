2023 Fiesta Topeka Queen receives scholarship from Washburn University

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2023 Fiesta Topeka Queen received a scholarship from Washburn University.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, Fiesta Topeka Royalty Queen Lourdes “Lourie” Rodriguez received the scholarship for her achievements during the Fiesta Topeka royalty fundraiser. Rodriguez earned her crown by raising the most funds among the Fiesta Topeka royalty candidates.

Rodriguez, a senior at Topeka High School, was crowned the 90th Fiesta Topeka Queen during the annual festival in July. The five-day celebration of Mexican culture is a fundraiser for Holy Family School.

According to Washburn University, Rodriguez has been an active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church for as long as she can remember, starting as an altar server when she was five years old. In 2011, she was crowned Little Miss LULAC. She has performed with the dance troupe Ballet Folklorico de Topeka. In addition, she has played several instruments, including piano, violin and trumpet. Her passion for helping others extends beyond her church community. She spends her free time working as a Certified Nurse Aid (CNA) to provide care for those in need.

“It’s important to Washburn, but it’s important to our community to keep the best of our very best local talent here, right here in our community and contributing for many years and generations to come,” said Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, president of Washburn University.

This scholarship is one of several new opportunities being offered to Washburn students. Beginning this fall, as part of Together We Thrive initiative, the Shawnee County Thrives Scholarship gives every Shawnee County high school graduate a $1,000 per year award at Washburn University of $750 per year at Washburn Institute of Technology (Washburn Tech). Additionally, the Shawnee County Promise Scholarship is a full-tuition award at Washburn University for Shawnee County high school graduates who meet a certain economic threshold.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.