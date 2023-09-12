Washburn University to host career and graduate school fair for students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University will host a career and graduate school fair for students on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Washburn University officials said the Career Services department will host the annual Washburn Career and Graduate School Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 in Lee Arena. Students can visit with representatives from offices across the campus, organizations with open positions from across the local community, as well as graduate programs and internship opportunities. Students can also speak to potential employers about what kind of education and skills they look for when hiring specific jobs. One hundred and twenty-five organizations offering internships, part-time and full-time positions and graduate programs have registered to attend this event. The public is welcome to attend this free event.

Washburn University officials indicated Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, president of Washburn University, plans to attend the Washburn Career and Graduate School Fair from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. to greet students and community members offering jobs and internships.

“We are always excited to welcome our local employers, often our own Washburn alumni, to campus to talk to our students about their internship and job opportunities,” said Mazachek. “The annual Career Fair is a great illustration of how we work together to make our students successful and build a thriving community for all.”

Washburn University officials noted that the Career Services department encourages everyone who attends to dress professionally and bring copies of their resume.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.