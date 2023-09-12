Washburn University to host career and graduate school fair for students

Washburn University officials said the Career Services department will host the annual Washburn...
Washburn University officials said the Career Services department will host the annual Washburn Career and Graduate School Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 in Lee Arena.(wibw)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University will host a career and graduate school fair for students on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Washburn University officials said the Career Services department will host the annual Washburn Career and Graduate School Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 in Lee Arena. Students can visit with representatives from offices across the campus, organizations with open positions from across the local community, as well as graduate programs and internship opportunities. Students can also speak to potential employers about what kind of education and skills they look for when hiring specific jobs. One hundred and twenty-five organizations offering internships, part-time and full-time positions and graduate programs have registered to attend this event. The public is welcome to attend this free event.

Washburn University officials indicated Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, president of Washburn University, plans to attend the Washburn Career and Graduate School Fair from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. to greet students and community members offering jobs and internships.

“We are always excited to welcome our local employers, often our own Washburn alumni, to campus to talk to our students about their internship and job opportunities,” said Mazachek. “The annual Career Fair is a great illustration of how we work together to make our students successful and build a thriving community for all.”

Washburn University officials noted that the Career Services department encourages everyone who attends to dress professionally and bring copies of their resume.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael T. West
Attempted murder near Lake Perry leads to arrest, life-threatening injuries
Charles Alford, Crystal Ferguson, Ronald Stookey.
3 arrested after K-9s lead to discovery of drugs in early-morning traffic stops
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after getting a sack...
Chris Jones ends holdout, agrees to contract with Chiefs
Colby Dittman
Topeka man arrested for child sex crime charges
Christian Soto
Man arrested after 2 beaten, robbed at gunpoint in East Topeka

Latest News

Police in Manhattan are attempting to recover about $120,000 a woman was scammed out of by...
Police attempt to recover $120K after woman scammed by individual met online
Wilson Guanta-Saquic
Call to Topeka mall ends with man in cuffs for alleged child sex crimes
The Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical is receiving the Assistance to Firefighters Grant to...
Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical receives Assistance to Firefighters Grant
Stacie Espinosa
Traffic stop leads to woman’s arrest as evidence in multiple investigations found