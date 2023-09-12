Ty Zentner’s Topeka community continues to cheer him on in NFL debut

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A familiar face was fulfilling punting duties for the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Shawnee Heights and K-State alumni Ty Zentner made his NFL regular season debut in week one. As expected, it was special for his hometown community.

“It’s really cool, it’s fun following him. We got a lot of prideful people in Shawnee Heights land that are cheering him on. So to see a T-Bird out there on Sundays is special,” said Shawnee Heights head football coach Jason Swift.

Zentner, who didn’t start playing football until his senior year of high school, is setting a unique example for kids in the area.

“We tell the kids he was just like you. He came to summer weights, he wore his P.E. clothes, he had weights class, he practiced, he pushed his sled, he did everything that we asked him. And that’s you, so you got a chance to be great just like he is,” Swift added.

