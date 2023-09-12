Ty Zentner’s Topeka community continues to cheer him on in NFL debut

By Katie Maher
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A familiar face was fulfilling punting duties for the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Shawnee Heights and K-State alumni Ty Zentner made his NFL regular season debut in week one. As expected, it was special for his hometown community.

“It’s really cool, it’s fun following him. We got a lot of prideful people in Shawnee Heights land that are cheering him on. So to see a T-Bird out there on Sundays is special,” said Shawnee Heights head football coach Jason Swift.

Zentner, who didn’t start playing football until his senior year of high school, is setting a unique example for kids in the area.

“We tell the kids he was just like you. He came to summer weights, he wore his P.E. clothes, he had weights class, he practiced, he pushed his sled, he did everything that we asked him. And that’s you, so you got a chance to be great just like he is,” Swift added.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael T. West
Attempted murder near Lake Perry leads to arrest, life-threatening injuries
Charles Alford, Crystal Ferguson, Ronald Stookey.
3 arrested after K-9s lead to discovery of drugs in early-morning traffic stops
Topeka man arrested and taken to Osage County Jail.
Topeka man arrested for drug and alcohol possession
Christian Soto
Man arrested after 2 beaten, robbed at gunpoint in East Topeka
A black Chevrolet Malibu is pulled out of a pond Monday morning after a crash at S.W. 6th and...
Car pulled out of pond after two-vehicle crash Monday morning in west Topeka

Latest News

Ty Zentner's Topeka community continues to cheer him on in NFL debut
Emporia State's Chance Rodriguez named MIAA Defensive Player of the Week.
Emporia State’s Rodriguez named MIAA Defensive Player of the Week
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after getting a sack...
Chris Jones ends holdout, agrees to contract with Chiefs
FILE - Kansas State quarterback Will Howard looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA...
K-State football to open Big 12 in primetime