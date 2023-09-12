Tuesday forecast: A nice day ahead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After morning fog, plenty of sun is expected today with highs warmer than yesterday but still remaining very comfortable for mid September standards. The nice weather will continue for the next couple days before any possibility of rain returns to the area.

Taking Action:

Enjoy the beautiful weather the next couple days! Don’t forget sunscreen if you’re going to be outside for an extended period of time.

Monitoring a low chance for rain again possibly in north-central KS late Thursday but mainly late Friday into Friday night possibly lingering into Saturday for all of northeast KS. Uncertainty exists on specifics details so keep checking back through the week for updates on this part of the forecast.



After several areas received at least 0.25″ of rain along and south of I-70 yesterday, dry conditions return to the area with temperatures staying fairly consistent. The next possible chance for rain won’t be until the end of the week so this will be something that will be monitored in the coming days with specific details and especially how it would impact any outdoor events Friday evening.

Normal High: 82/Normal Low: 59 (WIBW)

Today: Morning fog, otherwise plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 70s to 80°. Winds NE/E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds S/SE 5-10 mph.

Similar conditions are expected Thursday with highs possibly a degree or two warmer before more clouds move in for Friday. Most areas will be dry during the day but the chance for rain increases through the Friday night time frame. As of now most spots will likely receive less than 0.10″ and the risk for lightning is very low. This is subject to change so check back daily for updates.

Other than a low chance for showers early Saturday, most of the weekend will be dry with highs remaining similar to the work week in the upper 70s-low 80s. There are signs of a warming trend early next week but differences in the models are leading to low confidence on just how warm it will get.

