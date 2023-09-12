Traffic stop leads to woman’s arrest as evidence in multiple investigations found

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A traffic stop in the Capital City led to the arrest of one woman after evidence related to multiple ongoing investigations was found.

The Topeka Police Department says that on Monday, Sept. 11, officers stopped a vehicle in the 1100 block of SW Gage Ave. for a traffic violation.

During the stop, TPD said it found items related to ongoing narcotics, forgery and identity theft investigations.

TPD noted that the investigation led to the arrest of Stacie Espinosa, 41, of Topeka. She was interviewed and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

3 counts of identity theft

2 counts of theft

3 counts of forgery

2 counts of making false information

Possession of opiates

Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent for distribution

Driving on a suspended driver’s license

As of Tuesday, Sept. 12, Espinosa remains behind bars on a $1,500 bond for one count of theft and no bond listed for the rest of her crimes. She has a court appearance set for 9 a.m. on Nov. 22.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.