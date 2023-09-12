Topeka man arrested for child sex crime charges
Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is in custody for multiple child sex crime charges.
On September 11, authorities arrested Colby Dittman, 20, of Topeka, after the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division investigation concluded.
Dittman was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:
- Electronic solicitation of a child
- Aggravated criminal sodomy
- Aggravated indecent liberties with a child
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.