Topeka Forge to host downtown rooftop concert

Topeka Forge to host rooftop concert downtown
By David Oliver
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Forge will host ‘Forge Fest’, a rooftop concert event Friday September 15th.

Forge is a group that celebrates young professionals and aims to keep talented young people living and working in Kansas.

Local band ‘Lyxe’ will headline the event at the Crosby Place Parking Garage, 108 SW 8th Avenue. The event is 5:30pm - 8:30pm and admission is free.

Anyone is welcome and you are asked to register via a link on the Forge Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael T. West
Attempted murder near Lake Perry leads to arrest, life-threatening injuries
Charles Alford, Crystal Ferguson, Ronald Stookey.
3 arrested after K-9s lead to discovery of drugs in early-morning traffic stops
Michael T. West
Attempted murder dubbed murder as Lake Perry victim taken off life support
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after getting a sack...
Chris Jones ends holdout, agrees to contract with Chiefs
Colby Dittman
Topeka man arrested for child sex crime charges

Latest News

Highland Park High School receives multi-million dollar donation
Highland Park High School receives multi-million dollar donation
Kansas Book Festival preview
12th annual Kansas Book Festival preview
Take a stroll for the Topeka Symphony
Take a stroll for the Topeka Symphony
13 News at Six
String of Shawnee Co. burglaries leads to arrest of Meriden man