Topeka Forge to host downtown rooftop concert

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Forge will host ‘Forge Fest’, a rooftop concert event Friday September 15th.

Forge is a group that celebrates young professionals and aims to keep talented young people living and working in Kansas.

Local band ‘Lyxe’ will headline the event at the Crosby Place Parking Garage, 108 SW 8th Avenue. The event is 5:30pm - 8:30pm and admission is free.

Anyone is welcome and you are asked to register via a link on the Forge Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.