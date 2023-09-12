Take a stroll for the Topeka Symphony

By David Oliver
Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Join walkers and runners for the ‘Symphony Stroll: 5k & Fun Run’ this Saturday September 16th.

Registration begins at 8am at Washburn university. The 5k & fun run get underway at 9am. Pets are welcome.

Money raised will help support the Topeka Symphony Orchestra and its various educational endeavors, including programs for local youth.

For more information and to register, visit https://topekasymphony.org/events.

