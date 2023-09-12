Summer temperatures disappearing
upper 70s to lower 80s the next eight days
Tonight
Areas of fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy early, then gradual clearing, with a low around 53. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Tuesday
Areas of fog before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51. East wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 83.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 84.
