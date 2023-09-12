Summer temperatures disappearing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -

Tonight

Areas of fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy early, then gradual clearing, with a low around 53. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Tuesday

Areas of fog before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. East wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

