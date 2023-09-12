String of Shawnee Co. burglaries leads to arrest of Meriden man

Gary W. Emery
Gary W. Emery(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A string of early-September burglaries in northern Shawnee Co. has led to the arrest of a Meriden man.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, deputies were called to the 2000 block of NE 46th St. with reports of an attempted burglary.

At the scene, law enforcement officials said evidence and information were gathered. It was also found the burglary had happened in the past.

The Sheriff’s Office said several additional reports of similar incidents were reported in the northern part of the county. During the investigation, detectives were able to gather information that led to a suspect.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, Gary W. Emery, 52, of Meriden, was arrested by the Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail on:

  • Attempted burglary
  • Criminal damage to property

As of Tuesday, Emery remains behind bars with no bond listed. The investigation remains ongoing.

