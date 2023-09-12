Six recipients receive awards from Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Six recipients received 2023 Business Awards from Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce.

Officials with Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce said they are proud to recognize the successes and achievements of members in six categories: Cornerstone - the Chamber’s lifetime achievement award, Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Women/Minority Owned Business of the Year, Entrepreneurial Spirit and Tourism and Hospitality. Criteria were established for each award and nominations were taken. A committee decided on winners by evaluating each nomination and chose businesses that most matched the criteria.

“We are thrilled to honor so many great businesses,” said Jason Smith, President and CEO of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce. “This is a great opportunity to recognize the importance of the business community on Manhattan’s economy and the quality of life of its residents.”

The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce recognized the following businesses.

The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce officials said the recipient of the Cornerstone Award is KS StateBank. The award honors a business that shows what being a “Solid pillar of the community” is all about. It is given to a local business that has shown growth in sales, employees and/or services since its origin. Additionally, it will be evident of active participation in the business community and their impact on the local community with association involvement as well as community volunteering.

Officials with the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce indicated the recipient of the Business of the Year Award is Sink, Gordon & Associates, LLP. The award is given to a business within the Manhattan community that shows both business and civic leadership. Community involvement, management practices and overall financial performance are the primary criteria for the award.

According to the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce officials, the recipient of the Small Business of the Year Award is Arthur-Green LLP. The award honors a small business within the Manhattan community that shows both business and civic leadership. Community involvement, management practices and overall financial performance are the primary criteria for the award.

The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce officials said the recipient of the Women/Minority Owned Business Award is KO Boxing & Fitness. The award recognizes diverse business leaders and decision-makers across all industries who have a proven track record of excellence in advocating for others within their communities and workplaces throughout the local community.

Officials with the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce indicated the recipient of the Entrepreneurial Spirit Award is Casey Ebert with MasonWells Day Spa. The award celebrates an entrepreneur who has led the way for their business. The nominee will demonstrate true entrepreneurial spirit through the creation of a new business locally, despite the risks involved. The entrepreneur will be noted for the creativity of the new product or service being offered as well as the demonstration of sound business practices.

The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce officials noted the recipient of the Tourism/Hospitality Award is K-State Athletics. The award is presented to a business that has made a significant contribution to the tourism industry in the area. The business has created a new, innovative product, policy, service or event to promote and enhance tourism in the Manhattan community.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.