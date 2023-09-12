Shawnee Co. listed as second-best community in Kansas to raise a family in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new study claims Shawnee Co. is the second-best community in Kansas to raise a family in with Johnson claiming first and Douglas claiming third.

The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Tuesday, Sept. 12, that Niche.com, a ranking and review site, has released its latest rankings of the best communities in Kansas to raise a family in. Shawnee Co. was listed as the second best.

GTP noted that Niche ranked counties based on cost of living, schools, healthcare, recreation and weather. The “best for families” list features counties in the Sunflower State that boast some the top schools and best family attractions.

“We are thrilled to see Shawnee County receive this recognition,” said Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership. “Shawnee County is an incredible place to raise a family. Our cost of living, incredible education system, access to health care, and quality of life assets make us a top choice for families looking to live their American dream.”

The partnership indicated that Johnson Co. ranked first in the study with Douglas Co. coming in third and Sedgwick in fourth.

“Topeka and Shawnee County is truly one the best communities in America to raise a family,” said Trina Goss, director of business and talent initiatives for GO Topeka and the Choose Topeka program. “Our community is leading the state in growth of young families and children under 18. The reason so many young families choose Topeka is reflected in the Niche study. As our employers compete for talent, this ranking is an exciting endorsement for why families around the country should want to build their careers and families in Shawnee County.”

GTP said Niche is a market leader in connecting colleges and schools with students and families. The site features in-depth profiles of every school and college in America and reflects over 140 million reviews. More than 500 million people relied on the site in the past year for information about communities, schools and colleges.

“With deep roots in Kansas dating back to 1939, we’re heavily invested in the well-being of families in Shawnee County,” said Katie Beach, community relationship manager for Azura Credit Union, which supports the Choose Topeka program. “We get to see firsthand the impact of affordable living on the members we serve. Families can seek stability, support, and prosperity in our community, making Shawnee County the perfect financial haven for families and empowering them to achieve their goals and dreams.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.