Search begins for driver who damaged fire station, littered beer cans

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The search has begun for a driver who damaged a fire station retaining wall and littered beer cans all over its parking lot.

Riley County Fire District #1 says it needs the public’s help to identify those who damaged Fire Station #112 Tuttle Creek near the dam over the weekend.

“Someone with bad judgment decided to drive recklessly, causing damage to a retaining wall and gate, and leaving beer cans scattered all over the property,” said a spokesperson for the department.

On Monday, Sept. 11, officials took to Facebook to plead for the public’s help. They noted that the vehicle likely sustained heavy damage as well.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to the Riley Co. Police Department at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

