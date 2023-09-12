Search begins for driver who damaged fire station, littered beer cans

A retaining wall is found damaged on Sept. 11, 2023, as officials ask the driver responsible to...
A retaining wall is found damaged on Sept. 11, 2023, as officials ask the driver responsible to come forward.(Riley Co. Fire District #1)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The search has begun for a driver who damaged a fire station retaining wall and littered beer cans all over its parking lot.

Riley County Fire District #1 says it needs the public’s help to identify those who damaged Fire Station #112 Tuttle Creek near the dam over the weekend.

“Someone with bad judgment decided to drive recklessly, causing damage to a retaining wall and gate, and leaving beer cans scattered all over the property,” said a spokesperson for the department.

On Monday, Sept. 11, officials took to Facebook to plead for the public’s help. They noted that the vehicle likely sustained heavy damage as well.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to the Riley Co. Police Department at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael T. West
Attempted murder near Lake Perry leads to arrest, life-threatening injuries
Charles Alford, Crystal Ferguson, Ronald Stookey.
3 arrested after K-9s lead to discovery of drugs in early-morning traffic stops
Christian Soto
Man arrested after 2 beaten, robbed at gunpoint in East Topeka
Colby Dittman
Topeka man arrested for child sex crime charges
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after getting a sack...
Chris Jones ends holdout, agrees to contract with Chiefs

Latest News

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Convent collision results in teen’s hospitalization, vandalism charges
Michael T. West
Attempted murder dubbed murder as Lake Perry victim taken off life support
Breckan Andrews unveils his new Eagle Scout project on Sept. 11, 2023.
New entrance at Seaman tennis courts culmination of Eagle Scout’s hard work
An impressive new entrance to the tennis courts at Seaman High School is the culmination of the...
New entrance at Seaman tennis courts culmination of Eagle Scout’s hard work