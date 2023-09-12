Salina driver hospitalized following early-morning Highway 24 collision

MITCHELL CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina driver has been sent to a Wichita hospital following a serious early-morning collision along Highway 24 southeast of Beloit.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 229 along Highway 24 - about 7 miles southeast of Beloit - with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2000 Pontiac Sunfire driven by Adrian J. Castelli, 25, of Salina, had been headed west on the highway. For an unknown reason, Castelli crossed the centerline and collided with a 1996 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by James M. Broeckelman, 25, of Beloit.

KHP said the crash forced the Sunfire into the westbound lane facing west while the same stopped facing east in the eastbound lane.

First responders said Castelli was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Broeckelman escaped the crash without injury.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.