Police attempt to recover $120K after woman scammed by individual met online

FILE - Riley County Police Department
FILE - Riley County Police Department(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Manhattan are attempting to recover about $120,000 a woman was scammed out of by someone she met online.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, law enforcement officials were called to the 100 block of S. Dartmouth Dr. in Manhattan with reports of theft.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 58-year-old woman who reported she had been scammed into sending money to someone she had met online and did not know.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the woman about $120,000.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

