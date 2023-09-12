Pair of USGA championships coming to Kansas

FILE: Fans walk near the 18th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament...
FILE: Fans walk near the 18th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament Friday, June 16, 2017, at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KCTV) - A pair of U.S. Golf Association championships are coming to Kansas in the future.

The USGA announced Tuesday that Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kan., has been selected to host the 2029 U.S. Senior Open and the 2032 U.S. Senior Women’s Open.

The pair of championship tournaments will be the ninth and 10th USGA championships hosted at the club and first since 2006, when the club hosted the U.S. Senior Open.

“The USGA is pleased to reunite with Prairie Dunes Country Club and continue what has been a long and mutually beneficial partnership that began nearly 60 years ago,” said USGA chief championships officer John Bodenhamer in a release from the USGA. “We know that Prairie Dunes, its surrounding community and the entire state of Kansas will be thoroughly engaged in hosting the best senior players from around the world.”

Kansas native Tom Watson finished two shots out of first place during the 2006 U.S. Senior Open, which was won by Allen Doyle.

In 2014, the club hosted the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship, won by the University of Alabama.

This year, Golf Digest ranked Prairie Dunes No. 23 in this year’s Top 100 courses.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael T. West
Attempted murder near Lake Perry leads to arrest, life-threatening injuries
Charles Alford, Crystal Ferguson, Ronald Stookey.
3 arrested after K-9s lead to discovery of drugs in early-morning traffic stops
Michael T. West
Attempted murder dubbed murder as Lake Perry victim taken off life support
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after getting a sack...
Chris Jones ends holdout, agrees to contract with Chiefs
Colby Dittman
Topeka man arrested for child sex crime charges

Latest News

ESU new Track and Field head coach Seth Mischke
Emporia State announces new Track and Field coach
Emporia's Brayden Sailer after scoring goal against Hayden
Emporia High soccer earns shutout over Hayden
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Aerial picture shows GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and Kauffman Stadium...
Kansas City law firm hired to handle stadium negotiations with Chiefs, Royals
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones celebrates a 19-9 victory over the Dallas...
Here are the details of Chris Jones’ new 1-year contract with the Chiefs