Organizations partner for National Rail Safety Initiative in Pottawatomie County

POTTAWATOMIE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Safe Kids Pottawatomie County Coalition, Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Department, and Wamego Police Department are joining forces with Safe Kids Worldwide and Union Pacific Railroad for the National Rail Safety Initiative.

The organizations are partnering to announce Rail Safety Week, which is Sept. 18-24, to raise awareness, educate families and prevent rail-related injuries and deaths involving children in Pottawatomie County.

Safe Kids Pottawatomie County officials said every five days a child is killed in a train collision and rail-related incidents have been recorded every month of the year in nearly all 50 states. Trespass incidents make up 65 percent of these fatalities and 47 percent of the nonfatal injuries, with teens age 15-19 being the age group most frequently impacted. So far this year, there have been 97 railway incidents in Kansas.

Officials with Safe Kids Pottawatomie County indicated every four hours a person or vehicle is struck by a train and nearly every one of these tragedies is preventable. There are simple, proven steps parents and communities can take to keep kids safe. Education and public awareness are the first, very important steps. That’s why Safe Kids Pottawatomie County is so excited to join a team of advocates who are dedicated to working together, getting the word out and eliminating these preventable tragedies in the community and beyond.

Safe Kids Pottawatomie County officials said in many communities, areas near train tracks are considered by young people to be a popular place to hang out. Many people, including kids and adults, walk along the tracks, cut across them as a short cut, and pose for group photos and selfies without knowing the facts about trains.

Trains are at least three feet wider than the tracks on either side.

Modern trains are quieter than people might think.

Once a train starts to brake, it can take a mile or more for the train to completely stop.

The Safe Kids Pottawatomie County Coalition is encouraging drivers, passengers, and pedestrians in Pottawatomie County to learn about rail safety, to be cautious around crossings, and to avoid trespassing near train tracks.

In addition, Safe Kids Pottawatomie County Coalition is providing the following tips on rail safety:

Never Try to Beat a Train: Trains can take more than a mile to slow to a stop. From the time a train begins to brake, the train will still travel the length of 18 football fields before it can completely stop. Heads Up, Devices Down: Avoid distractions like texting, calling, or listening to music on the phone while at railroad crossings. Trains can be deceptively quiet. By the time you see or hear one, it will be too late for it to stop Give Trains Space: Don’t walk alongside tracks, even as a shortcut. Trains are at least three feet wider than the tracks on either side. Not only are these areas dangerous, but they are also private property, making it illegal to be there. What to Do If a Car Stalls on a Track: Whether or not a train is coming, drivers and passengers in a motor vehicle stalled on a rail track should immediately exit the vehicle and move away from the tracks. Keep an Eye Out for Active Warning Devices: Near train tracks, there will often be road signs, gates, or lights to indicate an approaching train. When these warning devices are active (descending or lowered gates and/or red lights flashing), drivers and pedestrians should stop 15 feet away.

For more information about the Safe Kids Pottawatomie County Coalition, please contact Kristen Shelhamer at kshelhamer@pottcounty.org at the Pottawatomie County Health Department or Eric Coleman at Colemane@usd320.com, USD 320 School Resource Officer.

