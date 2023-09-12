Opening date set for new McDonald’s in Topeka Service Area along I-70

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An opening date has now been set for the new McDonald’s to be located in the Topeka Service Area along I-70.

Officials with McDonald’s say a new location is set to open in the Topeka Service Area along the Kansas Turnpike between Lawrence and the Capital City. The facility used to be the home of Hardee’s, Dunkin Donuts, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut. However, the golden arches are now set to shine over the stretch of I-70 starting Tuesday, Sept. 19.

McDonald’s noted that his franchise is owned and operated by KD Family Management - Kevin and Mary Kate Dobski. Kevin is the son of Tom and Marilyn Dobski, longtime operators of McDonald’s locations in Topeka and Lawrence. Kevin also already owns and operates three other McDonald’s in the Topeka area.

“McDonald’s is raising the bar on everything we do- from our excellent food to putting more choices and control in the hands of our customers and evolving the customer experience in our restaurants,” said Kevin Dobski, McDonald’s owner/operator. We are excited to bring another McDonald’s to the Kansas Turnpike. We cannot wait to get open,” Dobski said.

Officials indicated that the new site will hire 30 employees and will cover about 7,300 square feet to feature a large new lobby with about 200 seats. The fast food restaurant will have the “Experience of the Future” theme with three double-sided touchscreen self-ordering kiosks as well as fresh, new decor and a contemporary lobby.

“We are creating a comfortable and inviting dining experience for all the travelers passing through our great state of Kansas,” Dobski mentioned.

McDonald’s also said the new location will feature a double kitchen with plenty of capacity to allow breakfast to stay on the menu until 11:30 a.m.

“Providing solid traveler services is important to KTA [Kansas Turnpike Authority] and we are glad this restaurant change can happen before the KTA becomes a cashless roadway in 2024,” KTA CEO Steve Hewitt. “Thanks to feedback provided by our customers, we have a better understanding of their expectations which helps when selecting quality partners.”

In addition to the new McDonald’s, officials noted that Love’s Travel Stop has also acquired the facility housing the former EZ Go Service Station from Oklahoma-based Carey Johnson Oil Company.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.