One person in custody after burglary at Gridley Post Office in Coffey County

Coffey County Sheriff's Office warns the public about a burglary that took place on Monday,...
Coffey County Sheriff's Office warns the public about a burglary that took place on Monday, Sept. 11 at the Gridley Post Office in Coffey County.(Coffey County Sheriff's Office)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been taken into custody after a burglary at Gridley Post Office in Coffey County.

Coffey County Sheriff’s Office shared on their social media that in the late evening hours on Monday, Sept. 11, a burglary occurred at the Gridley Post Office. Following a Coffey County Sheriff’s Office investigation, a suspect was taken into custody.

Officials with the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office noted if you were expecting any packages at the Gridley Post office and have not received them in the expected timeline, please contact the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office and ask for Lieutenant Detective Garen Honn or Deputy Sam Frantz as some items were recovered during the investigation. If you recently mailed any payments or submitted any outgoing mail between Friday, Sept. 8 to Monday, Sept. 11, you may wish to contact the receiver to confirm receipt of the mail. Furthermore, if you have not received or have not sent payment for standard monthly bills, you may wish to contact the company or utility directly.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael T. West
Attempted murder near Lake Perry leads to arrest, life-threatening injuries
Charles Alford, Crystal Ferguson, Ronald Stookey.
3 arrested after K-9s lead to discovery of drugs in early-morning traffic stops
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after getting a sack...
Chris Jones ends holdout, agrees to contract with Chiefs
Colby Dittman
Topeka man arrested for child sex crime charges
FILE
Prominent Kansas credit union advisor arraigned on federal embezzling charges

Latest News

The Safe Kids Pottawatomie County Coalition, Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Department, and...
Organizations partner for National Rail Safety Initiative in Pottawatomie County
Harvesters returned to the Stormont Vail Events Center on Tuesday, Sept. 12, to help Kansans...
Harvesters returns to the Events Center to distribute food for families in need
Governor Laura Kelly requested a presidential disaster declaration for severe weather.
Governor Kelly requests presidential disaster declaration for severe weather
Six recipients received 2023 Business Awards from Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce.
Six recipients receive awards from Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce