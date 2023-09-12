One person in custody after burglary at Gridley Post Office in Coffey County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been taken into custody after a burglary at Gridley Post Office in Coffey County.

Coffey County Sheriff’s Office shared on their social media that in the late evening hours on Monday, Sept. 11, a burglary occurred at the Gridley Post Office. Following a Coffey County Sheriff’s Office investigation, a suspect was taken into custody.

Officials with the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office noted if you were expecting any packages at the Gridley Post office and have not received them in the expected timeline, please contact the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office and ask for Lieutenant Detective Garen Honn or Deputy Sam Frantz as some items were recovered during the investigation. If you recently mailed any payments or submitted any outgoing mail between Friday, Sept. 8 to Monday, Sept. 11, you may wish to contact the receiver to confirm receipt of the mail. Furthermore, if you have not received or have not sent payment for standard monthly bills, you may wish to contact the company or utility directly.

