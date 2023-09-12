NextGen 30 holds second annual Day at the Capitol

By Madison Bickley
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - NextGen Under 30 held their second annual recognition program on Tuesday where over 200 young adults were recognized for their drive and determination in the Kansas community.

The programs goal is to keep talented young adults serving in Kansas.

The members are honored for their over achievement in pursuit of their goals.

NextGen’s Day at the Capitol included remarks from the Governor and Lieutenant Governor along with a lunch.

The dinner and award ceremony will take place on October 20 in Wichita.

Honorees, Kale Terrill and Joseph Le, said that it is important to recognize those young adults who work for the Kansas community to be a better place.

“I think it’s very humbling to be able to go through this class, but also to see the accomplishments of some of the prior class and their awards and what we can do to m ake Kansas a better place for the future.”

“It’s really unique for me in a position where I haven’t been able to see other Asian Americans in the state of Kansas as often as in other comparative states. It’s really cool to see that, that recognition extends to individuals such as myself.”

13 NEWS’ own, Victoria Cassell, was recognized at the event for her hard work and dedication.

To make reservation for the event, click here.

