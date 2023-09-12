New entrance at Seaman tennis courts culmination of Eagle Scout’s hard work

An impressive new entrance to the tennis courts at Seaman High School is the culmination of the hard work of an eager Eagle Scout candidate.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An impressive new entrance to the tennis courts at Seaman High School is the culmination of the hard work of an eager Eagle Scout candidate.

On Monday, Sept. 11, Breckan Andrews, a freshman at Seaman High School, unveiled his project - a large tennis ball welded out of the ends of old propane tanks.

Breckan said he got the inspiration from a similar design where his brother plays baseball.

The project is part of the work required of Breckan to complete his Eagle Scout rank. He has been in the Scouts for about nine years and said he has learned a lot from the program.

“Tons of life lessons... tying knots, going camping everywhere - just having fun with your friends and you meet a lot of new people,” Breckan mentioned.

Breckan said he and his family like to play tennis. He is excited to earn his Eagle Scout rank and is set to don his graduation cap and gown in 2027.

