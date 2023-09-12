Multiple collisions with Manhattan home lead to Mo. man’s DUI arrest

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple collisions with a Manhattan house led to the arrest of a Missouri man after he attempted to leave the scene and it was found he may have been intoxicated.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the intersection of S. 5th and Pierre St. in Manhattan with reports of a collision that involved a vehicle and a house.

When first responders arrived, they found a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban driven by William L. Windle, 60, of Independence, Mo., had been headed west on Pierre St. when he veered onto the property and hit a house.

Windle is reported to put the SUV in reverse and then accelerated forward to hit the house again before he attempted to drive away. He stopped nearby where he was detained by RCPD.

First responders said Windle was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of minor injuries. He was then medically released and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on:

Driving under the influence

Duty of the driver to give information

Duty of driver to report accident

As of Tuesday, Windle remains behind bars on a $3,500 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.