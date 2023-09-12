Man dies trying to hike Grand Canyon from rim to rim in single day

National Park Service officials say a man died while trying to hike from the Grand Canyon's...
National Park Service officials say a man died while trying to hike from the Grand Canyon's South Rim to the North Rim in a single day.(Christopher Poissan | NPS)
By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK (KPHO/Gray News) - A man is dead after National Park Service officials say he tried to hike the Grand Canyon from rim to rim in a single day.

Just before 2 p.m. last Saturday, dispatchers received a call about a hiker in distress on the North Kaibab Trail, about a mile south of the Cottonwood Campground.

KPHO reports that the hiker became unresponsive, and bystanders began CPR while rescue crews were en route.

National Park Service rangers arrived via helicopter and tried to resuscitate the man, but he was pronounced dead.

The hiker has been identified as 55-year-old Ranjith Varma of Manassas, Virginia.

According to the park service, Varma was attempting to hike from the South Rim to the North Rim when he suffered a medical emergency. While his cause of death has not been determined, officials said temperatures on the North Kaibab Trail could reach over 120 degrees during the hotter months of the year.

Visitors are strongly advised to avoid hiking the inner canyon during the heat from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Varma’s death remains under investigation by the park service and health officials in Coconino County.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael T. West
Attempted murder near Lake Perry leads to arrest, life-threatening injuries
Charles Alford, Crystal Ferguson, Ronald Stookey.
3 arrested after K-9s lead to discovery of drugs in early-morning traffic stops
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after getting a sack...
Chris Jones ends holdout, agrees to contract with Chiefs
Colby Dittman
Topeka man arrested for child sex crime charges
FILE
Prominent Kansas credit union advisor arraigned on federal embezzling charges

Latest News

A 13-year-old girl from Nebraska is a national weightlifting champion.
13-year-old girl wins national weightlifting championship
FILE - Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. dribbles during the second half of an NBA...
Houston Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. fractured girlfriend’s vertebrae in NYC assault, prosecutors say
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early...
Speaker McCarthy directs a House panel to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden
FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township,...
Google exploited exclusive search engine deals to maintain its advantage over rivals, DOJ argues