Man continues recovery after Arrowhead assault results in arrest warrant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s been three months since a Kansas City man was brutally attacked by several people outside Arrowhead Stadium before a Luke Combs concert.

On Tuesday, an arrest warrant was issued, as police search for the main attacker in the beating, Garrett Sage from Independence.

“I thought these people we’re going to get away with it, I really did,” said John Scaletty, through tears, “for just grown men to handle that situation like they did with a woman involved is cowardly.”

For months the Scalettys lived with uncertainty that their attackers would ever be caught. Now, John said he finally sees the light at the end of the tunnel.

“I hope there’s still other people being caught, there’s more than just this individual, but for how meaningless and undeserved this crime was it’s huge to get these people off the street,” he said.

Although the Scalettys said it brings them comfort a warrant has been issued, John said it has not been an easy road to recovery since that day in June.

“A lot of sleepless nights, a lot of frustration, the incident was probably the easiest part of this whole deal,” Scaletty said. “The last three months mentally have been extremely difficult, me and my wife have spent countless hours defending this story because of how unbelievable it is.”

The most difficult part John said, was not being able to walk. He was just cleared to move around in mid-August -- 69 days after the incident.

“I’m three surgeries in, a little over a quarter million (dollars) in medical bills,” he said. “Not being able to walk or work or almost not have any purpose, that has been the roughest part for myself. Once they released me to start walking things really turned around.”

As the Scalettys continue to heal their physical and emotional scars, John said he’ll continue to hope that justice is brought to everyone who caused them.

“I hope it was worth it I guess, for the sense of accomplishment I guess you felt you achieved, over ganging up on one man and his wife. I hope that feeling was worth the price that’s coming,” said Scaletty.

