TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local organization honored the firefighters of 9/11.

The American Legion Post 400 set up a display of 343 flags at the Topeka Fire Station #8 on 2700 SE Fairlawn Road Monday morning.

This display represents the 343 firefighters who lost their lives on 22 years ago.

