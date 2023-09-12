Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical receives Assistance to Firefighters Grant

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical is receiving the Assistance to Firefighters Grant to fund needed resources and equipment.

Officials with the Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical said they applied for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Fiscal Year 2022 Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program in the spring of 2023. Fire safety grants fund needed resources to equip and train emergency personnel, enhance efficiencies and support community resilience.

The Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical officials indicated that each year, specific priorities are established for the grant program. In the current year, high priority was given to Technical Rescue Training. As an all-hazards department, the Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical is responsible for providing technical rescue services across Douglas County. Technical rescues, particularly swift water and vehicle extrication incidents, pose a significant risk despite their infrequent occurrence.

The Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical officials said they submitted a grant request for $240,800, which included funding for training and equipment. The Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical has been awarded a partial grant request of $174,800, which focuses on funding swift water and rescue boat training. With required cost sharing, the total for the award is $158,909 from federal resources with a required match of $15,890 from the Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical.

According to the Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical, the Lawrence City Commission approved the Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical’s request to accept this grant award at its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5. The Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical is working on plans for implementation for this grant-funded training. The department has provided water rescue services since the early 2000s. However, due to limited financial resources, the department has been unable to support the program at a level that reflects industry standards.

