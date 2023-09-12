K-State selects university’s 2023 Family of the Year

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University selected the university’s 2023 Family of the Year.

Kansas State University officials said the Kent and Susan Winter family has been selected as K-State’s 2023 Family of the Year by Chimes Junior Honorary.

K-State officials indicated the family was recognized at the K-State football game on Saturday, Sept. 8 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium as part of the university’s 95th annual Family Weekend celebration.

“It’s an honor to call Kent and Susan, and the entire Winter family, alumni of K-State,” said Andrew Bergmeier, junior in elementary education and Chimes director of events. “We are grateful to be able to call them Wildcats and are thankful for all the time they have dedicated to our university. Their commitment to the K-State family hasn’t gone unnoticed.”

According to the family’s application, Kent Winter, of Andale, began his K-State story in 1973. While on campus, he was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho, as well as serving as chapter president for a year, and met some of his lifelong friends whom he remains connected with now. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in agronomy in 1977 and earned a master’s degree in soil fertility in 1979.

After graduation, Kent Winter worked as an agronomist for several years until returning to the family farm in rural Sedgwick County when he married Susan in the spring of 1984. The Winters built their legacy there through raising crops and eight children as well as contributing to their community through a variety of organizations.

K-State officials said seven of the Winters’ children attended the university, and their eight is a current K-State student. They include Mary Winter Subramanian, ‘06; Anne Winter Tibbets, ‘09; Alan Winter, ‘11; Jill Winter Baalmann, ‘11; Grace Winter Crouch, ‘15; Phillip Winter, ‘18; Kurt Winter, ‘20; and Claire Winter, senior in biological systems engineering.

According to officials with K-State, Kent Winters serves as the Winter family representative for an annual scholarship honoring his brother, Stan, who passed away in 1992. The Stanley L. Winter Alpha Tau Omega Leadership Scholarship assists students who exhibit leadership and dedication to the K-State Student Union.

“In the early years of the scholarship, Kent would bring along two or three of his grade school-age children to the banquet,” said the family nominator. “Kent and the broader Winter family’s commitment to this scholarship is unwavering, and a testament to their belief that one should give back to causes and organizations which have shaped them into the people they are today.”

K-State officials said in 2023, the Kent and Susan Winter family have reached several K-State milestones: 50 years since Kent first attended the university, 30 years of continuous funding for the Stanley L. Winter Alpha Tau Omega Leadership Scholarship and 20 consecutive years as a parent of a current K-State student.

K-State officials noted according to their nominators, the Winters are hard-working individuals who have bettered themselves, and in turn their broader community, through their education and experience at K-State.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.