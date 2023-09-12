K-State leaders to travel for a community visit in the Allen County region

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University leaders will travel for a community visit on Wednesday, Oct. 4 and Thursday, Oct. 5 in the Allen County region.

Kansas State University officials said the Allen County community visit will include activities to engage with, listen to and learn from Kansans in the Humboldt and Iola areas.

According to K-State officials, leaders and Connected ‘Cats Students will lead several events, including community conversations, recruitment activities and events to highlight university partnerships and K-State Research and Extension relationships. The Connected ‘Cats students include Allison Heim, a senior in human development and family science, from Moran, and Brody Nemecek, a senior in animal science and industry, from Iola.

K-State officials said Karen Works, from Humboldt, will serve as the local host for the Allen County community visit.

Staff with K-State indicated one of the events is the keystone event which includes a community open forum from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at B&W Trailer Hitches, The Hub at 1216 Hawaii Rd in Humboldt. The forum is free and open to all Kansans. The event also will include free K-State Call Hall ice cream.

Kansans can RSVP for the open forum HERE.

Other events throughout the two-day visit will focus on community development, student engagement and housing. View a schedule with full details for the Oct. 4 and 5 Allen County community visit HERE.

“We will be putting a spotlight on the good work in Allen County and looking for ways to deepen K-State’s partnerships in the area,” said Tim Steffensmeier, K-State assistant vice president and director of engagement and outreach.

Officials with K-State said the K-State community visit initiative focuses on the people of Kansas and their communities. K-State is visiting multiple communities throughout the state to listen to and learn from the Kansans who live there. Learn more about the community visit initiative HERE.

K-State officials noted the community visits are an important part of the K-State 105 initiative, which is Kansas State University’s answer to the call for a comprehensive economic growth and advancement solution for Kansas. The initiative leverages the statewide K-State Research and Extension network to deliver the full breadth of the university’s collective knowledge and solution-driven innovation to every Kansan, right where they live and work. Additionally, K-State 105 forges the connections and partnerships that create access to additional expertise within other state institutions and agencies, nonprofits and corporations — all part of an effort to build additional capacities and strengths in each of the 105 counties in the state.

