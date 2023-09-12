K-State engineer receives grant to develop technology to study gene expression

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas State University engineer will receive a $300,000 grant to develop technology for analyzing gene expression.

Kansas State University officials said the engineer, Shih-Kang “Scott” Fan, will develop technology to study complex biological processes at the single-cell level.

K-State officials said Fan, a professor in the Alan Levin Department of Mechanical and Nuclear Engineering at K-State, received a $300,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to use electromicrofluidics to study gene versions at the single-cell level and create multimodal maps of gene isoforms.

According to staff at K-State, Fan will lead the three-year project, “Collaborative Research: Multimodal Mapping of Gene Isoforms by Electromicrofluidic Manipulation,” alongside co-principal investigator Pak Kin Wong, professor of biomedical engineering at Pennsylvania State University.

“Cells produce different versions of genes for the functioning of organisms in various situations from the same genetic material,” Fan said. “However, current methods cannot precisely analyze their expression within the organism. Studying different protein versions is challenging because existing tools may not distinguish between them.”

K-State officials indicated Fan said this project aims to develop electromicrofluidics, combining electricity, engineered gels and cell culture on a microchip to study gene versions at the single-cell level automatically. This technology will provide insights into how these different gene versions function in complex biological processes involving multiple cells, such as development, growth and repair.

K-State officials noted the project will focus on mapping the Neurogenic locus notch homolog protein, or NOTCH, family members in migrating cell monolayers to evaluate their regulatory functions in collective cell migration.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.