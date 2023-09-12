International photo contest now offers special prizes for Kansas entries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An international photo contest will now have special prizes for entries that come from the Sunflower State.

The Nature Conservancy announced on Tuesday, Sept. 12, its Global Photo Contest started to accept submissions on Aug. 30. The event is open to everyone and will accept entries through Sept. 29.

New in 2023, the organization said all entries will be eligible for global prizes, however, photos taken in Kansas will also be automatically eligible for additional local prizes.

“Kansas is home to rolling prairies, geologic wonders, and astounding biodiversity,” says Laura Rose Clawson, director of marketing & outreach for TNC in Kansas. “A single photograph can stop you in your tracks and inspire others to action. By entering your most captivating photos of nature, you can help amplify the message that protecting and restoring nature is a priority.”

TNC noted that submissions will be assessed by a panel of judges to include National Geography photographer Jim Richardson, outdoor writer and hunter Douglas Spale and TNC trustee and professional photographer Meleda Lowry. The panel will award the following prizes:

First place - A private lesser prairie-chicken viewing at TNC’s Smoky Valley Ranch

Second place - Single-night access to Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park for night-sky viewing or photography

Third place - A private tour of any TNC preserve in Kansas

TNC said photographers of all skill levels are encouraged to enter. Winners will be announced in November. For more information about how to enter, click HERE.

