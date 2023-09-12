Highland Park High School receives multi-million dollar donation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools had plenty of developments to share during Tuesday morning’s community breakfast fundraiser hosted by the TPS foundation.

Pamela Johnson-Betts, executive director of the TPS Foundation, revealed a major donation earmarked for Highland Park High School.

“The foundation is the recipient of $5 million,” she says. “We are so pleased that we’ve had a benefactor that thinks of Topeka Public Schools Foundation. She was a graduate of Highland Park High School, so we’re really excited.”

The money was given by HPHS alumni Susan Guffey. Highland Park will ultimately decide how the funds are used.

Then USD 501 superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson gave her state of the district address, sharing details of the pay increases coming for faculty and staff of 501.

“So staff, not just teachers, this is everybody in the district will receive about $2,500,” says Anderson. “I say about because it’s $2,000 on the base $500 steps, so about $2,500 in salary increases.”

On top of that, returning staff will receive an additional $3,000 as a thank you for coming back to public schools.

“It’s $1,500 in October and $1,500 in December,” says Anderson. “It’s a one time opportunity, but just another opportunity to continue to invest in our teachers and pay public educators well, so this is custodians, cafeteria, workers, teachers, principals. so we’re excited about that.”

In her address, Dr. Anderson also discussed the district’s efforts to increase access to mental health resources.

“This is a month in which it’s suicide prevention awareness,” she says. “Okay, this is the seventh year of no suicides in Topeka public schools. Pretty remarkable. I’m going into my eighth year and so when we talk about consecutive years, we really have some systems in place with higher counselors, higher numbers of counselors, an increase in our social workers.”

Dr. Anderson says the district has been working to improve resources but there’s still more to do.

“We added mental health mentors with our ESSER funds. And so we really have wrap services around students but you can never consider this a destination. We’re still on the journey of how do we help support students who are still rebounding from COVID? How do we support kids who were kindergarteners when COVID started and it’s still just a couple years out so we’re still continuing to look at wraparound supports.”

During Tuesday’s fundraiser, attendees also saw a performance by the Topeka High Madrigals and heard from students attending Topeka Public Schools.

Officials say this event can draw in $30,000-$40,000 for the TPS Foundation.

