Harvesters returns to the Events Center to distribute food for families in need

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters returned to the Stormont Vail Events Center on Tuesday, Sept. 12, to help Kansans struggling to afford food for their families.

On the second Tuesday of every month, Harvesters — Community Food Network’s Topeka Turnaround Team hosts a free mobile food distribution at the Events Center, with no proof of eligibility or I.D. required.

Volunteer Frank Meadows has participated in the food distribution for 11 years. Even though it is tough to determine, Meadows estimates the average cost of products gifted to the families is about $70 to $80, with each bag offered to them about $40.

Meadows also said organizers would love to have more volunteers for the event. If you want to volunteer, arrive around 8 a.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center east parking lot on the second Tuesday of the month. Based on the calendar, the next distribution will be Tuesday, Oct. 10, if everything goes according to plan.

“If you want to show up early, we are not going to tell you to leave, and if you show up a little late, we are not going to dismiss you. So, if you are interested in volunteering and helping your community, come out around 8 o’clock the second Tuesday of every month. We will be here rain or shine.”

“What we are really going to need going into the latter parts of this year and people who are hearty because in the 11 years I have done this, we have not had this distribution two times,” continued Meadows. “Once, it was a few years ago when it was really cold. The other was that we were delayed because of lightning, but other than that, rain or shine, snow, sleet, or hail. I don’t know if I would work through hail, but you get the point. We need volunteers, and we need hearty ones.”

Meadows says he enjoys helping his community each time he attends the food distribution.

“It is not just a task that we do. It is sort of a calling that we have to help those people that need help,” said Meadows. “Every month that I come here, I am so joyed that at least the little time that I spend actually goes towards helping my fellow and sister human beings, but on the other hand, there is a little bit of sadness. There are so many people in our society that really need food assistance. There are so many of us that are slipping through the cracks.”

