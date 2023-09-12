Governor Kelly requests presidential disaster declaration for severe weather

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly requested a presidential disaster declaration for severe weather.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management officials said Governor Kelly sent a letter to President Joe Biden through the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Sept. 8, requesting a major federal disaster declaration for the state due to damages sustained in multiple Kansas counties by several rounds of severe weather. From June 27 through Aug. 8, Kansas was hit by multiple severe thunderstorms that included strong damaging winds, heavy rainfall, flooding, large hail and tornadoes.

“Over that two-month period, many Kansas counties experienced some sort of severe weather,” Governor Kelly said. “The damages inflicted by these storms have severely affected the safety and livelihoods of Kansans across the state. I have ordered the adjutant general to activate the disaster response and recovery portions of the Kansas Response Plan and to use all available resources of the state to cope with the disaster, as necessary.”

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management indicated Governor Kelly is seeking public assistance for the following counties to repair vital infrastructure: Allen, Barber, Barton, Chautauqua, Cheyenne, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Finney, Ford, Franklin, Graham, Gray, Greely, Jefferson, Jewell, Johnson, Kearney, Marshall, McPherson, Meade, Mitchell, Nemaha, Norton, Osborne, Pawnee, Phillips, Rawlins, Republic, Rice, Rush, Russell, Seward, Sherman, Stafford, Sumner, Thomas, Wallace, Washington, Wichita, Woodson, and Wyandotte.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management noted Governor Kelly said the total federal expenditure is expected to meet or exceed $18,687,000.

