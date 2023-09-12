Go Topeka, City program teaches first-generation, Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs how to grow business

13 News at Ten
By David Oliver and Tori Whalen
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Spanish-speaking business owners based in Topeka are learning the necessary resources to help them grow their businesses.

The City of Topeka and GO Topeka hosted a workshop on Monday, Sept. 11, at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library for its new pilot program to teach first-generation Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs how to conduct business entirely taught in Spanish.

All attendees learned about small business incentives and how to apply them to real-life situations. Local leaders that conducted the seminar include Ernestor de La Rosa, chief equity officer for the city, and Israel Sanchez, head of Latino Outreach for the Greater Topeka Partnership.

Sanchez says organizers aim to overcome any language barriers.

“We’re here to break that barrier. Let’s meet you where you are,” said Sanchez. “Let’s teach you these terms and the terminology you need in your native language, and then we can help you expand your business. I think everybody deserves [an] opportunity, and this is one way for us to help the community.”

The City of Topeka and GO Topeka plan to host another workshop to actually help people apply for the incentives to start or grow a business. Details about the next workshop have not been determined just yet.

