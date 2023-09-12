Fort Riley & 1st Infantry Division holds 9/11 commemoration ceremony

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley held its 9/11 ceremony today at the Global War on Terrorism Monument.

Many community members around Fort Riley braced the rain to honor those involved in the 9/11 attacks. Sierra Herring and her son Mich Lister have been attending the ceremony ever since it started to honor her late husband and Mich’s father who was killed in Iraq.

“For us, it means a lot to be able to be here and see the local support and be able to know that it still means something to people and that there’s still here to support Mich, he was only 13 weeks old at the time and so that way then he has a community to be able to reach out to,” said Herring.

Col. Michael Foote, the Fort Riley Garrison Commander, spoke at the event while they laid a wreath next to the monument and had a three-round salute fired by the honor guard. The monument is a miniature replica of the World Trade Center Twin Towers on a Pentagon-shaped base. It bears the names of Fort Riley Soldiers who have given their lives in Afghanistan and Iraq.

“It’s important to remember that it’s not just about what one family or another family it’s about everyone coming together and just being able to socialize and remember this day even if they weren’t involved directly into the 9-11 attacks they were what followed,” said Lister.

Barbara Smith has been around the military since she was born as her dad and brother served. Smith loves volunteering for almost anything she can.

“My brother retired in 2008 and in 2009 his oldest son was killed in Afghanistan on his second tour and so it just means you know it’s just being more involved what you can do,” said Smith.

Lister also mentioned that he’s thankful to be able to attend this for all those who can’t be here today.

