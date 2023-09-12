Fork in the Road: Powercat Sports Bar and Grill offers a wildcat family atmosphere for gameday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Powercat Sports Bar and Grill offers great food and a gameday atmosphere for everyone.

Many people in Wildcat land love to come to a place where it’s all about K-State.

“Well, I think number one it’s called Powercat for a reason and so we love all of our fans and it’s our 10-year anniversary of serving friends, fans, and family and so we had a celebration last month gave away some great prizes and this is just where people come after the game. We get hit before the games, during the games you can watch K-State games here away and on the road,” said April Garetson, district manager of Powercat.

Aside from the games people love the in-house food.

“We’ve got our famous pizzas, we have a fire brick oven that we make our pizzas in so there awesome we make our dough in-house so it’s really good we also have our legendary Wagyu burgers and we also have our Wagyu steaks which are very popular and very very good and then all of our appetizers we brought back the fried green beans so those people who miss it they’re back on our menu now so we have some great food you need to come out and try it,” said Garetson.

Many people come here for the family atmosphere.

“What I like about Powercat is it’s easily accessible, the food is great, and the service is even greater. Its pretty down-home atmosphere feels like part of a family here,” said Eric Peck, a customer.

“Our entire team is like a family so there’s tons of support, tons of teamwork. We have tons and tons of regulars that come in so it is fun seeing them time after time getting more of their story, making more of a connection with them, making sure that I’m giving the best service ever, and more importantly not just serving but connecting,” said Caila Cibrian, employee at Powercat.

Powercat hosts the coach’s shows and many other events for players to just come have great food and enjoy the people.

“People come in and they can ask questions of the coach, they can interact with the coach so it’s really that personal time that they get to have that they can do those things we have a lot of people that show up and then come December we also do the Jeff Mittie show for the women basketball which is also wonderful and so we just love people to come in and hang out and again it’s just nice, fun K-State atmosphere,” said Garetson.

Powercat is located at 3011 Anderson Ave, Manhattan, KS 66503 and their hours are Monday through Thursday 11 am to 10 pm, Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 11 pm, and Sunday from 11 am to 9 pm.

