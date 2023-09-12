Five people to be inducted into Topeka Business Hall of Fame in 2024

Five people will be inducted into the Topeka Business Hall of Fame in 2024, it was announced...
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people from a variety of backgrounds will join the Topeka Business Hall of Fame in 2004, it was announced Tuesday morning.

The announcement came at a Junior Achievement event at the Topeka Country Club, 2700 S.W. Buchanan.

The 2024 laureates are:

• Jeff Russell, who expanded his family’s business, the La Siesta food plant, before it was sold in 1996 to Reser’s Fine Foods. Russell stayed with Reser’s and ran plants in Topeka, Utah and Washington state before he retired in 2021.

• Nick and Terry Xidis, who own and operate Hazel Hill Chocolate in downtown Topeka.

Gary Yager, who was a founder of Vision Bank in Topeka, of which he served as president and chief executive officer until his retirement and sale of the bank.

Mark Yardley, a certified public accountant who currently serves as president and chief executive officer of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka.

The five laureates will be honored at the Topeka Business Hall of Fame dinner on March 7 at the Townsite Avenue Ballroom at 534 S. Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka.

The Topeka Business Hall of Fame dinner is an annual event that raises funds for Junior Achievement, an organization that teaches students in kindergarten through 12th grade the skills they need to succeed in a global economy.

The three pillars of Junior Achievement are financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship.

