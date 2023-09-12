Emporia woman last seen in Denver now reported missing

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia woman who was last seen in Denver in early September has now been reported as a missing person.

The Emporia Police Department and Kansas Missing & Unsolved announced on Tuesday, Sept. 12, that Linda Estrada, 44, of Emporia, is now considered a missing person and the public has been asked to keep an eye out for her.

Officials noted that Estrada went missing from Emporia on Sept. 8 and was last seen in the Denver area.

Estrada also goes by the nickname “Myce” and has been described as a woman who stands at 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials indicated that Estrada has a tattoo on her neck that says “Joe Angel”, one on her left shoulder that says “Xavier,” one on her right shoulder that says “Clarissa,” one on her right forearm that says “Justine,” and one on her left forearm that says “Sirious.”

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Linda Estrada should report that information to the Emporia Police Department at 620-343-4200 or the KBI at 785-296-4017.

