Emporia State’s Rodriguez named MIAA Defensive Player of the Week

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State linebacker Chance Rodriguez has been named the MIAA Defensive Player of the Week.

The honor comes after he helped the No. 18 Hornets take down No. 5 Northwest Missouri 33-13. The defense held the Bearcats to their lowest regular season point total at Bearcat Stadium in six seasons.

The Holcomb, KS native totaled nine tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and two interceptions in the big win.

The Hornets continue their 2023 campaign on the road at Northeastern State on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

