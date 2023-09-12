Dutch Bros in Topeka to support Boys and Girls Club

Dutch Bros in Topeka is looking to support the Boys and Girls Club of Topeka.(KXII)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dutch Bros in Topeka is looking to support the Boys and Girls Club of Topeka.

Dutch Bros officials said on Friday, Sept. 15, Dutch Bros in Topeka will donate $1 from every drink sold to help create a brighter future for local youth. The funds will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Topeka.

“On a daily basis, we see the positive impact young people can have in our society,” said Katie Hutchinson, vice president of philanthropy at Dutch Bros. “Fostering their continued development and growth to help them fully achieve all they dream is something special. It wouldn’t be possible without our amazing nonprofit partners and we’re stoked to support all they do through Buck for Kids!”

Dutch Bros officials since 2011, the coffee establishment has designated one day every year to raise money for local youth organizations. Local operators choose where their donations go to ensure all the communities benefit directly.

