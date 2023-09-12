Crews respond to intentionally set truck fire in North Topeka

Crews responded to what officials said was an intentionally set truck fire early Tuesday in North Topeka.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to what officials said was an intentionally set truck fire early Tuesday in North Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of N.W. Grant.

Officials told 13 NEWS at the scene that the blaze damaged a Ford F-150 pickup truck that was parked near a residence.

The blaze was being investigated as an arson.

No injuries were reported.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

