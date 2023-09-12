Crews respond to intentionally set truck fire in North Topeka
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to what officials said was an intentionally set truck fire early Tuesday in North Topeka.
The blaze was reported around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of N.W. Grant.
Officials told 13 NEWS at the scene that the blaze damaged a Ford F-150 pickup truck that was parked near a residence.
The blaze was being investigated as an arson.
No injuries were reported.
