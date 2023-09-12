Crews respond to intentionally set truck fire in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to what officials said was an intentionally set truck fire early Tuesday in North Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of N.W. Grant.

Officials told 13 NEWS at the scene that the blaze damaged a Ford F-150 pickup truck that was parked near a residence.

The blaze was being investigated as an arson.

No injuries were reported.

