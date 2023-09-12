Convent collision results in teen’s hospitalization, vandalism charges

CONCORDIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Vandalism charges have been filed against a teenager as they recover in the hospital after slamming their car into a Concordia convent.

The Concordia Police Department says that around 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, law enforcement officials were called to the Nazareth Convent at 1300 Washington St. with reports of vandalism.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 16-year-old had crashed their vehicle into a wall of the convent at high speeds.

CPD said the teen was taken to the North Central Kansas Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

Meanwhile, the department said it has also requested charges of criminal damage to property from the Cloud Co. Attorney’s Office. Additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.