Call to Topeka mall ends with man in cuffs for alleged child sex crimes

Wilson Guanta-Saquic
Wilson Guanta-Saquic(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A call to the local mall ended with one man in handcuffs after it was found he allegedly committed child sex crimes.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, law enforcement officials were called to Spencer’s in Westridge Mall at 1801 SW Wanamaker Rd. with reports of a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they said they found a juvenile who reported they had been abused by Wilson A. Guanta-Saquic, 24, of Topeka.

As a result of the investigation, Guanta-Saquic was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on indecent liberties with a child.

As of Tuesday, Guanta-Saquic remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael T. West
Attempted murder near Lake Perry leads to arrest, life-threatening injuries
Charles Alford, Crystal Ferguson, Ronald Stookey.
3 arrested after K-9s lead to discovery of drugs in early-morning traffic stops
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after getting a sack...
Chris Jones ends holdout, agrees to contract with Chiefs
Colby Dittman
Topeka man arrested for child sex crime charges
Christian Soto
Man arrested after 2 beaten, robbed at gunpoint in East Topeka

Latest News

Police in Manhattan are attempting to recover about $120,000 a woman was scammed out of by...
Police attempt to recover $120K after woman scammed by individual met online
Washburn University officials said the Career Services department will host the annual Washburn...
Washburn University to host career and graduate school fair for students
The Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical is receiving the Assistance to Firefighters Grant to...
Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical receives Assistance to Firefighters Grant
Stacie Espinosa
Traffic stop leads to woman’s arrest as evidence in multiple investigations found