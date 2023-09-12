Call to Topeka mall ends with man in cuffs for alleged child sex crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A call to the local mall ended with one man in handcuffs after it was found he allegedly committed child sex crimes.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, law enforcement officials were called to Spencer’s in Westridge Mall at 1801 SW Wanamaker Rd. with reports of a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they said they found a juvenile who reported they had been abused by Wilson A. Guanta-Saquic, 24, of Topeka.

As a result of the investigation, Guanta-Saquic was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on indecent liberties with a child.

As of Tuesday, Guanta-Saquic remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set.

