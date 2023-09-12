Call for past abuse leads to child sex crimes arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A call to a local elementary school for past abuse led to the arrest of a Topeka man on child sex crime charges.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that law enforcement was called about the report around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11.

TPD said people at the school reported a child had been abused outside of school and cited multiple incidences.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said Justin R. Butler, 37, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on Rape - The offender is 18 or older and the victim is less than 14.

As of Tuesday, Butler remains behind bars with a $1 million bond and a court appearance set for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.