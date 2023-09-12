Call for past abuse leads to child sex crimes arrest

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A call to a local elementary school for past abuse led to the arrest of a Topeka man on child sex crime charges.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that law enforcement was called about the report around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11.

TPD said people at the school reported a child had been abused outside of school and cited multiple incidences.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said Justin R. Butler, 37, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on Rape - The offender is 18 or older and the victim is less than 14.

As of Tuesday, Butler remains behind bars with a $1 million bond and a court appearance set for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One pronounced dead, 2 sent to local hospitals following Highway 24/40 crash
The Topeka Police Dept. issued a Silver Alert for Steven Trahoon, 67
Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old man missing out of Topeka
Family members later confirmed the deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia...
Pregnant mother, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning in Inman
Richards is being held on a $5 million bond after stabbing wife and children and then setting...
Youth pastor & teacher charged with 5 attempted murder charges & aggravated arson
Lawrence Police Department - FILE
Woman seen waving, threatening others with animal bone put behind bars

Latest News

FILE
Local organizations receive $13.5K in donations on Walmart’s 35th anniversary
A team at the St. Francis Campus performs the new Watchman Procedure on Sept. 18, 2023.
New health procedure boasts stroke prevention in those with AFib
Lawrence Thompson
Early-morning disturbance leads to Topeka man’s arrest after attempt to run
FILE
ACLU reminds Kansans why private prison closed as attempts to reopen begin
FILE
Driver costs farmer hundreds after field driven through, irrigation system hit