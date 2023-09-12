Call for past abuse at elementary school leads to child sex crimes arrest

Justin Butler
Justin Butler(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A call to a local elementary school for past abuse led to the arrest of a Topeka man for child sex crimes.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, law enforcement officials were called to a local elementary school with reports of past abuse.

When law enforcement officials arrived, they said they found individuals who reported a child had been abused outside of school and cited multiple incidences.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said Justin R. Butler, 37, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on Rape - The offender is 18 or older and the victim is less than 14.

As of Tuesday, Butler remains behind bars with a $1 million bond and a court appearance set for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael T. West
Attempted murder near Lake Perry leads to arrest, life-threatening injuries
Charles Alford, Crystal Ferguson, Ronald Stookey.
3 arrested after K-9s lead to discovery of drugs in early-morning traffic stops
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after getting a sack...
Chris Jones ends holdout, agrees to contract with Chiefs
Colby Dittman
Topeka man arrested for child sex crime charges
Christian Soto
Man arrested after 2 beaten, robbed at gunpoint in East Topeka

Latest News

FILE
Boil Water Advisory issued for those in Wabaunsee Co. Rural Water District 2
Police in Manhattan are attempting to recover about $120,000 a woman was scammed out of by...
Police attempt to recover $120K after woman scammed by individual met online
Wilson Guanta-Saquic
Call to Topeka mall ends with man in cuffs for alleged child sex crimes
Washburn University officials said the Career Services department will host the annual Washburn...
Washburn University to host career and graduate school fair for students