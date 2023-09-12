Boil Water Advisory issued for those in Wabaunsee Co. Rural Water District 2

FILE
FILE(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Those who get their water from Wabaunsee Co. Rural Water District 2 have been warned to boil their water before consumption for the near future.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced on Tuesday, Sept. 12, that it has issued a boil water advisory for the Wabaunsee Co. Rural Water District 2 public water supply system. Customers have been warned to take the following precautions:

  • Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
  • Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
  • If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

KDHE noted that the advisory was issued following a line break that resulted in a loss of pressure in the system which could lead to bacterial contamination.

Regardless of who issued the boil water advisory, the Department said it is the only entity with the power to issue the rescind order following testing at a certified lab.

