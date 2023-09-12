Attempted murder dubbed murder as Lake Perry victim taken off life support

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An attempted murder has now been dubbed a murder as the victim of an incident near Lake Perry was taken off life support.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig has confirmed to 13 NEWS that Michael J. West, 59, of Ozawkie, has passed away following a weekend incident in which his son was arrested as the suspect.

First responders were called to West’s home near Perry Lake, 6956 Shawnee Ln., Ozawkie, around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, with reports from the victim that he had been hit by a blunt object several times. They arrived to find him and rushed him to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.

However, on Monday, the decision was made to take West off of life support and to donate his organs.

The younger West - Michael T. West, 30, of Ozawkie - was arrested about two hours after the incident was first reported in Leavenworth. As of Tuesday, West remains behind bars on requested charges of attempted murder in the first degree with no bond listed.

Court records indicate that a first appearance was held for West at 2:30 p.m. on Monday with another hearing set for 10 a.m. on Sept. 21.

